CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock packs 87W power passthrough at $220 (Save up to $90)

CalDigit’s official Amazon store is currently offering its TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $219.99 shipped. Usually fetching as much as $310, it has recently dropped to $250 with today’s offer saving you an extra $30 and marking the second-best we’ve seen this year. Ideal for upgrading your work from home desktop setup, this Thunderbolt 3 dock delivers five USB ports, three USB-C outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. This dock not only expands your Mac’s I/O, but brings 87W USB-C charging to the equation, allowing you to connect to all of these inputs with a single cable while still powering up your machine. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,900 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If the include 2.3-foot cable isn’t long enough to fit into your desk setup, consider using some of your savings on this 6.6-foot alternative from Plugable. I grabbed this exact option when I picked up the CalDigit dock above, and have found it to be a great pairing for having more slack when it’s time to plug in.

We also recently got a look at Plugable’s new 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock which was just announced last week. It stands out from the featured CalDigit option by offering 96W power passthrough, and you can currently lock-in launching pricing to score it on sale, as well. You just won’t be walking away with as low of a price as the lead deal.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Connect a variety of Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, DisplayPort 1.2, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF audio, 3.5mm audio, and SDXC UHS-II peripherals to your compatible system using the space gray TS3 Plus 15-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock from CalDigit.

