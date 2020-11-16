Wacom’s Intuos Pro drawing tablets work with Mac/PC from $330 (Save up to $100)

Amazon is currently offering Wacom Intuos Pro Creative Pen Drawing Tablet for $399.95 shipped. Typically selling for $500, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, marks the second-best we’ve seen this year, and comes within $20 of the all-time low. Whether you practically live in the Adobe suite or practice digital artistry with another program, Wacom’s Intuos Pro drawing pad amplifies your Mac or PC’s ability to create digital content. This model features a 16- by 11-inch drawing area that pairs with six programmable express keys and 2,048-levels of pen pressure. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For those who don’t need as large of a drawing area, Amazon is also discounting the medium-sized version of Wacom Intuos Pro down to $329.95. Usually fetching $380, today’s offer saves you $50 and is one of the best we’ve tracked in several months. This one features a pretty similar feature set to the lead model, but with a 13.2- by 8.5-inch drawing surface. It too carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

Should the larger drawing area, macro keys, and other more professional-grade features not be essential for you, consider opting for the Wacom Intuos Tablet at $70. For significantly less than the lead deal, you’ll be ditching that aforementioned functionality. But for those who want to learn the basics of digital artistry, it’s a more cost-effective option.

Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet features:

The professional standard in creative pen tablets Wacom Intuos Pro sets a new standard for professional graphics tablets. The new Wacom Pro Pen 2 features impressive pressure sensitivity, tilt response and virtually lag free tracking. Get natural creative control while you illustrate, edit or design digitally with Intuos Pro. Individualize your digital workplace Customizable ExpressKeys, Touch Ring, Radial Menus and pen side switches provide easy shortcuts.

