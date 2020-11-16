Adobe Elements bundles start at $50 for Mac and PC (Up to $100 off)

Today only, Woot offers Adobe Elements 2020 software for Mac or PC from $49.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, you’d typically pay as much as $150 for this software, depending on the bundle. Today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low price. Adobe Elements offers a scaled-down version of Creative Cloud with many of the same features for much less. This software suite can edit both photos and videos, making it a great entry point for beginners. Ships with 73 step-by-step guides to help you jump start your editing career. Adobe software is generally well-rated overall at Amazon.

Want to take your design to the next level? Go with a year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud with the option to cancel at any time. You’ll miss out on the video aspect, but there’s no bigger name when it comes to editing photos. Learn more here.

Jump over to our daily apps roundup for even more deals on top-grade productivity software, games, and additional categories.

Adobe Photoshop/Premiere Elements 2019 features:

  • Auto-generated photo and video slideshows and collages are created just for you and delivered upon launch.
  • Easily make movies in the redesigned Quick Edit mode which offers a simplified Sceneline.
  • Share memes, animated GIFs, printed keepsakes, and full-length movies.
  • Get step-by-step help with 73 Guided Edits.

