Save big on MacBook Pro, iMacs, and accessories by up to 50% at Woot

Woot is offering a selection of previous-generation MacBooks, iMacs, and accessories on sale with up to 50% off original prices. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB at $1,204.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,999 and today’s deal beats our previous mention by $44. This machine includes a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It ships with four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, Touch ID sensor and more. Although a previous-generation model, there’s still plenty of value here and it’s worth noting that this is a rare chance to score the upgraded hard drive with 512GB for around $1,200. Check out the entire sale here.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $18. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. This includes a great deal this morning on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad, which is up to $69 off.

13-inch MacBook Pro features:

2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core

16GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 512GB SSD

13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display

Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

3.5mm Headphone Jack | Stereo Speakers

Force Touch Trackpad

macOS High Sierra

