Latest 10.2-inch iPad up to $69 off: Wi-Fi 128GB $360, more

-
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Get this deal Up to $69 From $280

Best Buy is now taking up to $69 off Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad. One standout is the Wi-Fi 128GB model at $359.99. Make sure you’re logged into your My Best Buy account to see the price. That beats our previous mention by $19 and marks a new all-time low price. Free shipping is available for all.

Apple’s latest iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with up to 128GB of storage. iPadOS delivers added functionality alongside support for Apple Pencil and more. You’ll find an 8MP camera on the back, 1.2MP lens on the front, plus a 10-hour battery on the inside.

Make the most of your savings today and add this top-rated case from JETech to your setup. This folio will wrap around your case and deliver automatic sleep and wake functionality. There’s also the ability to set up your tablet at different heights, which is perfect for watching movies and shows. Rated an impressive 4.6/5 stars by over 25,000 Amazon reviewers.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

  • Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display
  • A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
  • 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Walmart Black Friday ad revealed: Apple Watch $119, Air...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. up to $679

Apple’s iPad mini 5 hits all-time lows with up to $128.50 off

From $400.50 Learn More

Top-rated Gerber knives, multi-tools, more on sale at Amazon from $12.50

Learn More
Save up to 35%

Save up to 35% on WD and Samsung USB-C storage, more from $80

From $80 Learn More
51% off

Oster HeatSoft Hand Mixer now $45.50 (Reg. $100) + more kitchenware up to 51% off

$45.50+ Learn More
40% off

Amazon’s offering Tommy Hilfiger outerwear, sweaters, more from $13 Prime shipped

From $13 Learn More
Save up to 30%

Outfit your smart home with up to 30% off security cameras starting at $21

From $21 Learn More
25% off

Bring SodaStream’s Sparkling Water Maker home for the holidays: $105 (25% off)

$105 Learn More
Up to 48%

Amazon’s Anker Gold Box delivers charging accessories, more from $11

From $11 Learn More