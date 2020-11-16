Latest 10.2-inch iPad up to $69 off: Wi-Fi 128GB $360, more

Best Buy is now taking up to $69 off Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad. One standout is the Wi-Fi 128GB model at $359.99. Make sure you’re logged into your My Best Buy account to see the price. That beats our previous mention by $19 and marks a new all-time low price. Free shipping is available for all.

Apple’s latest iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with up to 128GB of storage. iPadOS delivers added functionality alongside support for Apple Pencil and more. You’ll find an 8MP camera on the back, 1.2MP lens on the front, plus a 10-hour battery on the inside.

Make the most of your savings today and add this top-rated case from JETech to your setup. This folio will wrap around your case and deliver automatic sleep and wake functionality. There’s also the ability to set up your tablet at different heights, which is perfect for watching movies and shows. Rated an impressive 4.6/5 stars by over 25,000 Amazon reviewers.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display

A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

