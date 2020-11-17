adidas Performance Boxer Briefs drop to $18 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $30), more

Amazon is offering the 3-Pack of adidas Men’s Performance Boxer Brief Underwear for $18 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $30 and that’s the lowest price in over six months. If you’re looking for a great stocking stuffer, these underwear would be a great idea. They’re also designed for comfort with breathable and sweat-wicking fabric. Plus, you can choose from several color options and they’re tagless. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 5,400 reviews. Head below the jump to find the additional deals today.

Another notable deal that would also make a fantastic stocking stuffer idea is the adidas mens Superlite No Show Socks. They’re currently marked down to $12 and regularly are priced at $20. These socks are moisture-wicking to help keep you comfortable and the no-show design is great to pair with sneakers or running shoes. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 2,600 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday Rush Deals that are offering up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more. Also, adidas is having a Holiday Gifting Sale that’s offering 30% off popular shoes and apparel.

adidas Performance Boxer Briefs feature:

All day comfort with a performance edge

Soft, stretchy, quick drying material in an athletic comfort fit

Functional, no gap fly

Plush soft tagless waistband and super smooth stitching deliver superior comfort

No ride up leg construction keeps fit consistent and prevents bunching

