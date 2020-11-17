adidas Performance Boxer Briefs drop to $18 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $30), more

Amazon is offering the 3-Pack of adidas Men’s Performance Boxer Brief Underwear for $18 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $30 and that’s the lowest price in over six months. If you’re looking for a great stocking stuffer, these underwear would be a great idea. They’re also designed for comfort with breathable and sweat-wicking fabric. Plus, you can choose from several color options and they’re tagless. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 5,400 reviews. Head below the jump to find the additional deals today.
Another notable deal that would also make a fantastic stocking stuffer idea is the adidas mens Superlite No Show Socks. They’re currently marked down to $12 and regularly are priced at $20. These socks are moisture-wicking to help keep you comfortable and the no-show design is great to pair with sneakers or running shoes. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 2,600 reviews from Amazon customers.
Finally, be sure to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday Rush Deals that are offering up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more. Also, adidas is having a Holiday Gifting Sale that’s offering 30% off popular shoes and apparel.
adidas Performance Boxer Briefs feature:
- All day comfort with a performance edge
- Soft, stretchy, quick drying material in an athletic comfort fit
- Functional, no gap fly
- Plush soft tagless waistband and super smooth stitching deliver superior comfort
- No ride up leg construction keeps fit consistent and prevents bunching
