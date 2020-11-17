adidas Performance Boxer Briefs drop to $18 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $30), more

-
AmazonFashion
Get this deal Save $12 $18 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the 3-Pack of adidas Men’s Performance Boxer Brief Underwear for $18 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $30 and that’s the lowest price in over six months. If you’re looking for a great stocking stuffer, these underwear would be a great idea. They’re also designed for comfort with breathable and sweat-wicking fabric. Plus, you can choose from several color options and they’re tagless. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 5,400 reviews. Head below the jump to find the additional deals today.

Another notable deal that would also make a fantastic stocking stuffer idea is the adidas mens Superlite No Show Socks. They’re currently marked down to $12 and regularly are priced at $20. These socks are moisture-wicking to help keep you comfortable and the no-show design is great to pair with sneakers or running shoes. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 2,600 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday Rush Deals that are offering up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more. Also, adidas is having a Holiday Gifting Sale that’s offering 30% off popular shoes and apparel.

adidas Performance Boxer Briefs feature:

  • All day comfort with a performance edge
  • Soft, stretchy, quick drying material in an athletic comfort fit
  • Functional, no gap fly
  • Plush soft tagless waistband and super smooth stitching deliver superior comfort
  • No ride up leg construction keeps fit consistent and prevents bunching

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Target Black Friday ad: Apple, Google, Beats, Nintendo ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Calvin Klein underwear, apparel, more from $6 Prime shipped at Amazon, today only

$6 Learn More

Amazon’s Fashion Gift Guide is here with top brands from Ray-Ban, UGG, more

Learn More
Save up to 50%

Upgrade your home theater’s audio with Sony speakers from $73 (Up to 50% off)

From $73 Learn More
Up to 30%

Rad Power Bikes starts Black Friday early with big savings on e-bikes today

Shop now! Learn More
20% off

Fujifilm’s instant photo printer drops to new low at $80 shipped (20% off)

$80 Learn More
Save 30%

Adopt Samsung’s 27-inch 240Hz 1080p Curved Monitor at $280 (Save $120, All-time low)

$280 Learn More
Up to 28% off

Save up to 28% on LEGO’s International Space Station, Baby Yoda, and more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: The Lonely Hacker, Baby Sleep PRO, Call Notes Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More