Anker sale offers accessories for iPhone, Android, and Apple Watch from $11

A fresh batch of Anker deals has cropped up at Amazon today highlighted by the 2-in-1 PowerWave+ Pad for iPhone and Apple Watch at $34.99 shipped. This is the model that includes a power block and charging cable with purchase. Regularly $50, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked on this bundle. The built-in Qi pad offers 7.5W of power, but you will need to provide an Apple Watch charging puck. Ships with a wall power block and microUSB cable. Some 70% of Amazon reviewers have left a 4+ star rating. Learn more in our launch coverage. More deals below.

Other notable deals include:

For more everyday essentials for your iPhone or Android device, swing by today’s smartphone accessories roundup. Headlining is the Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi power bank for $27, which is a 33% savings from the regular going rate. You’ll also find deals on TaoTronics wireless earbuds, Pixel 4a cases, and more.

Anker PowerWave+ Pad Features:

  • Optimized Charging: Provides a full 7.5W wireless charge for iPhone, faster than other wireless chargers.
  • Flip it Up: Fold down the watch stand for easy storage, or flip up to obtain the perfect angle for the Apple Watch’s Nightstand Mode.
  • Case Friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave+ charges directly through protective cases. Rubber/plastic/TPU cases less than 5 mm thick only. Magnetic and metal attachments or cards will prevent charging.
  • Certified Safe: Works safe and flawlessly with all Qi-compatible wirelessly-charged phones.

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Target Black Friday ad: Apple, Google, Beats, Nintendo ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
