Bud Light launches video game console with built-in projector, beer koozies, more

If PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S aren’t doing it for you, here’s to hoping a new Bud Light console will. The team has launched an official system called BL6 and dubbed it as “the coolest* console ever.” It’s described as “½ koozie, ½ projector & ½ gaming console,” which doesn’t add up, but if we’re honest, there is not much of this launch that actually does. The unit comes with two controllers, a built-in projector, six games, and the list goes on. Continue reading to learn more.

Bud Light console makes a splash

Love it or hate it, the Bud Light console is real and stands out for a variety of reasons. From a technical perspective, the integration of a projector is, at the very least, a fun idea that could actually prove useful in many situations. On top of that, two built-in beer koozies encourage players to let loose and really have a good time. There’s even a dedicated cooling button that the owner can press to keep their drinks frosty.

When it comes to I/O, BL6 manages to include HDMI, power, and two USB-A ports. It’s unclear if those USB inputs will pave the way for more games to be added at a later date. Speaking of games, a total of six titles are integrated and include Tekken 7, SOUL CALIBUR VI, R.B.I Baseball 20, and others. The new Bud Light console wields 16GB of internal storage.

Pricing and availability

Only one BL6 will be made, and it’s up for auction now. Roughly seven days remain until a final bidder has been declared the winner, and it’s already going for $3,000. The final sale price will be matched by the Bud Light team and donated to the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’re like me, single-player gaming doesn’t appeal to you as much as playing with a friend. This makes the new Bud Light console an appealing prospect given its very unique, two-player experience. Even better, the company’s decision to integrate an ASUS projector makes this a gaming solution that you can play anywhere you can find a blank wall.

Given the fact that its auction price is already at $3,000 with more than six days to go, this is a launch that many will choose to forego entirely. It’s kind of a shame that more won’t be produced, but at any rate, I’m glad it has been made available to the public, unlike KFConsole.

