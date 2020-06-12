All eyes have been on Sony over the last 24-hours after getting a first look at what the PS5 will actually look like, alongside a detailed report on its launch lineup. But the folks over at KFC seem to have a bone to pick, and are aiming to steal the spotlight with the new KFConsole. Taking to Twitter to announce the utterly bizarre concept, we’re not sure just how believable this chicken-themed gaming machine can really be. Hit the jump for all the details and to decide for yourself.

As crazy as KFC making a game console sounds, there’s actually some precedent behind the announcement. The fast food brand has been diving into various product categories over the years, from the recent chicken-themed Crocs to an even more ludicrous $10,000 Internet Escape Pod. But all of that is trumped by the very real Colonel Sanders Dating Simulator.

Even with a track record with this kind of out of the box thinking, we’re not entirely sure if KFC’s latest announcement is a straight up publicity stunt or if there’s some truth behind the teaser. Fittingly deemed the KFConsole, the fried chicken bucket-shaped device has a list of specs that are even more insane than its concept. It can supposedly play games in true 4k at 120FPS thanks to its Zinger processor chip which is clocked at 11GHz. Most bewilderingly, it’s also “cross-platform compatible.”

The finishing touch is a built-in chicken chamber which makes us think this is entirely a parody product, rather than a real thing. But who knows. KFC notes that it’ll be officially releasing all of the details later this year on November 12, a tongue-in-cheek way of poking fun at Sony and Microsoft’s strategy of prolonging their console unveils.

Here’s what Josh Benge, Brand Engagement Manager at KFC, has to say:

At KFC we’ve been continually astounded by the gaming community’s amazing response to everything we’ve done and we had to give back with something truly incredible. We wanted to give gamers the best gaming experience on the market, with the convenience of a home chicken supply and so the the KFConsole was born. We can’t wait to get into our fans’ hands later this year.

If you can set skepticism aside, and that’s a really big if, the only way I can imagine this being a real device in any capacity is if KFC somehow makes a single unit to use in a giveaway. I don’t doubt that they could just craft a custom console comprised of a PS4 and Xbox One like we’ve seen from brands like Origin in the past.

