Dell is launching a series of early Black Friday deals today on a selection of monitors, laptops, desktop PCs, and much more starting at $10. Headlining all of the discounts is the Alienware AW2720HF 27-inch 1080p 240Hz Gaming Monitor for $349.99 shipped. Down from its $460 going rate, today’s offer saves you 24%, matches the Amazon all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in months. This 27-inch gaming monitor upgrades your battlestation with a 1080p panel that’s equipped with support for 240Hz refresh rates. Throw in AMD FreeSync, 1ms response times, as well as a sleek white design, and this is a perfect option for gamers looking to upgrade. There’s also two HDMI inputs alongside DisplayPort, USB 3.0, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 545 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable Dell early Black Friday deals:

Be sure to check out the latest batch of deals from Monoprice as it preps for upcoming shopping event next week. A highlight is the brand’s 34-inch 1440p 144Hz UltraWide at $350. Then go swing by our Black Friday guide for a closer look at what to expect from all of the major retailers.

Alienware 27-inch Gaming Monitor features:

A 240Hz refresh rate is 4x faster than typical standard monitors and twice as fast as common 120Hz gaming monitors. More frames means smaller visual information Gaps, which means a faster reaction time for the Gamer. There’s a 8.3 millisecond gap between frames at 120Hz, which is halved to 4.16ms between frames at 240Hz. This is incredibly important to gamers playing at breakneck speeds, and provides an edge over gamers less well-equipped. Combined with skill, get more wins by being able to react in real-time.

