Monoprice’s 34-inch 1440p 144Hz UltraWide falls to $350 (Save 30%), more from $120

Monoprice is continuing its early Black Friday deals today by offering its Dark Matter 34-inch 1440p UltraWide Gaming Monitor for $349.99 shipped. Typically fetching $500, today’s offer saves you 30%, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a 34-inch curved Quantum Dot panel, this UltraWide monitor delivers a 1440p resolution alongside 144Hz refresh rate. That’s on top of AMD FreeSync support, a height-adjustable stand, and a pair of both DisplayPort and HDMI inputs. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more monitor deals from $120.

Other notable monitor deals include:

While we’re taking about upgrading your desk setup, be sure to check out the discount we spotted on CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock earlier this morning at up to $90 off. Dropping to one of its best prices to date, you can grab this workstation essential for $220. Then swing by our Mac accessories guide for even more.

Dark Matter 34-inch 1440p UltraWide features:

The Dark Matter 34″ Curved Gaming Monitor features a vast 3440×1440 (UWQHD) resolution and an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio, providing 35% more desktop real estate versus a traditional 16:9 WQHD display. The 1500R curved panel design naturally reduces eye strain and increases comfort by decreasing the amount of eye movement required to see from edge to edge. It offers an impressive 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology for blistering fast, tear-free gaming and entertainment.

