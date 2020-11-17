iRobot’s Roomba i6+ Vacuum with Dirt Disposal drops to low of $600 (Save $200)

-
AmazonHome GoodsiRobot
Get this deal Reg. $800 $600

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently offering the iRobot Roomba i6+ Robotic Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $599.99 shipped. Usually selling for $800, today’s offer saves you 25%, is one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, and marks a new all-time low. As one of iRobot’s latest additions to its cleaning arsenal, the new Roomba i6+ delivers a 3-stage suction system alongside mapping capabilities and Alexa control. There’s also the included Automatic Dirt Disposal unit that captures up to 60 days of dust so you don’t need to manually empty the vacuum after every cleaning session. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 920 customers. Head below for more.

If you can live without the bundled dirt disposal unit found above, save some extra cash by going with the iRobot Roomba 981 vacuum instead at $400. This alternative will still tackle the holiday mess for you and packs similar features like mapping, Alexa control, and more. It also comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 735 customers.

And then while we’re talking robotic vacuum discounts, don’t forget to check out all of the other iRobot offerings on sale right now. With up to $200 in savings, you’ll be able to bring a new robot vacuum into your cleaning regimen from $299. Then go swing by our home goods guide for even more price cuts on everyday essentials.

iRobot Roomba i6+ Robotic Vacuum features:

The i6+ introduces an exclusive upgrade to imprint Smart Mapping so that your robot can learn your home to unleash powerful cleaning when, where, and how you want to attack messes in the moment. Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i6+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

iRobot

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Target Black Friday ad: Apple, Google, Beats, Nintendo ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to $200

iRobot Roomba vacuums tackle the holiday cleaning from $299 (Save up to $200)

From $299 Learn More
Clean with ease

iRobot’s Roomba 981 maps your home and learns your habits for $400 (Reg. $600)

$400 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday Rush Deals offer up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Brooks, more

From $15 Learn More
Shop now

Dell early Black Friday sale: Alienware monitors, gaming PCs, accessories, more

From $10 Learn More
Up to $550

Take up to $550 off 16-inch MacBook Pro with various models discounted heavily

$2,149+ Learn More
Reg. $30+

Early Black Friday game deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15, Owlboy $12.50, more

$15 Learn More
Reg. $60

Dock your MacBook in Twelve South’s aluminum BookArc at $43.50 (Save 27%)

$43.50 Learn More
Reg. $75

Elite Gourmet’s Home Bread Maker now $50 just in time for the holidays (Reg. $75)

$50 Learn More