iRobot’s Roomba i6+ Vacuum with Dirt Disposal drops to low of $600 (Save $200)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently offering the iRobot Roomba i6+ Robotic Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $599.99 shipped. Usually selling for $800, today’s offer saves you 25%, is one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, and marks a new all-time low. As one of iRobot’s latest additions to its cleaning arsenal, the new Roomba i6+ delivers a 3-stage suction system alongside mapping capabilities and Alexa control. There’s also the included Automatic Dirt Disposal unit that captures up to 60 days of dust so you don’t need to manually empty the vacuum after every cleaning session. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 920 customers. Head below for more.

If you can live without the bundled dirt disposal unit found above, save some extra cash by going with the iRobot Roomba 981 vacuum instead at $400. This alternative will still tackle the holiday mess for you and packs similar features like mapping, Alexa control, and more. It also comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 735 customers.

And then while we’re talking robotic vacuum discounts, don’t forget to check out all of the other iRobot offerings on sale right now. With up to $200 in savings, you’ll be able to bring a new robot vacuum into your cleaning regimen from $299. Then go swing by our home goods guide for even more price cuts on everyday essentials.

iRobot Roomba i6+ Robotic Vacuum features:

The i6+ introduces an exclusive upgrade to imprint Smart Mapping so that your robot can learn your home to unleash powerful cleaning when, where, and how you want to attack messes in the moment. Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i6+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

