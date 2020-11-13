iRobot Roomba vacuums tackle the holiday cleaning from $299 (Save up to $200)

Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba i7+ Smart Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $699 shipped. Having originally retailed for $999, we’ve more recently been tracking an $849 going rate with today’s offer saving you $150 and matching the all-time low. iRobot’s robotic vacuum features high-end functionality like iAdapt 3.0 Navigation and Imprint Smart Mapping, which allow you to tell Roomba i7 to clean specific rooms in your home with Alexa and Assistant voice control. This robotic vacuum also automatically empties collected debris into a companion disposal unit. Though if you don’t need that functionality, the Roomba i7 by itself is $499, down from $699. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,200 customers. Head below for more iRobot deals from $299.

Other iRobot vacuum deals:

iRobot Roomba i7+ features:

The Roomba i7+ robot vacuum automatically empties into a disposable bag that holds 30 bins of dirt and dust so you don’t have to think about vacuuming for weeks at a time. The premium 3 Stage Cleaning System and Dual Rubber Brushes provide powerful cleaning, guided by smart mapping technology that learns, maps and adapts to each room. Added control from your smart phone gives you a truly custom clean.

