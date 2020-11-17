Lenovo Chromebooks, monitors, more up to 20% off today from $45

-
AmazonChromebooklenovo
Get this deal Up to 20% $45+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off Lenovo Chromebooks, laptops, monitors, and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 for $349.99. As a comparison, it usually goes for over $400 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports a 13-inch HD display with impressive specs on the inside, including 4GB of RAM and a 64GB solid-state drive. It’s all powered by an Intel Core i3 2.1GHz processor. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

Another standout today is the Lenovo 23-inch 1080p HD Monitor for $103.99. That’s down from the usual $130 price tag and another new Amazon all-time low. This 23-inch display is capable of pushing out full 1080p feeds and it sports an ultra-thin bezel design alongside both VGA and HDMI inputs. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Make sure to hop into the rest of today’s sale for additional price drops on Chromebooks, monitors, and all-in-one PC setups. Those looking to dive in on the Apple side of things will want to check out this discount on the now previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro that we spotted yesterday.

Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook features:

  • Work from home, school, or anywhere with the outstanding combination of performance, connectivity, and entertainment enabled by 10th generation InteI Core processors. The Lenovo Flex 5 offers intelligent performance features that adapt to you for a personalized, intuitive, and responsive experience
  • This 2-in-1 laptop combines a keyboard and touchscreen to make it easy to interact with everything on your display. You can also use the Lenovo digital pen (sold separately) to quickly write, click or drag files right on the screen
  • The 13-inch FHD display in this slim, light 360° convertible Chromebook offers beautiful visuals, while narrow bezels minimize distractions. Two user-facing stereo speakers keep you immersed in the experience

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Chromebook

lenovo

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Target Black Friday ad: Apple, Google, Beats, Nintendo ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to 34%

Early Black Friday Chromebook deals: HP 14-inch $250, more from $169

From $169 Learn More
Up to 20%

Wyze Cam gets a rare 1-day discount with deals from $21 (20% off)

From $21 Learn More

HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mechanical Keyboard launches soon with only 6,500 units made

Learn More
35% off

GOOLOO’s $52 1500A portable jump starter ensures a dead battery never strands you

$52 Learn More
40% off

Aukey’s XXL gaming mousepad gets a 40% price cut to $12 Prime shipped

$12 Learn More
50% off

Linksys’ 802.11ac Wi-Fi mesh system includes 3-nodes for 6,000-sq. ft. of coverage: $200 (50% off)

$200 Learn More

Review: Jackery Solar Generator 1000 kit plus 8th-anniversary deals [Video]

Learn More
$90 off

SimpliSafe’s 9-piece security system includes SimpliCam at $210 ($90 off)

$210 Learn More