Lenovo Chromebooks, monitors, more up to 20% off today from $45

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off Lenovo Chromebooks, laptops, monitors, and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 for $349.99. As a comparison, it usually goes for over $400 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports a 13-inch HD display with impressive specs on the inside, including 4GB of RAM and a 64GB solid-state drive. It’s all powered by an Intel Core i3 2.1GHz processor. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

Another standout today is the Lenovo 23-inch 1080p HD Monitor for $103.99. That’s down from the usual $130 price tag and another new Amazon all-time low. This 23-inch display is capable of pushing out full 1080p feeds and it sports an ultra-thin bezel design alongside both VGA and HDMI inputs. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Make sure to hop into the rest of today’s sale for additional price drops on Chromebooks, monitors, and all-in-one PC setups. Those looking to dive in on the Apple side of things will want to check out this discount on the now previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro that we spotted yesterday.

Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook features:

Work from home, school, or anywhere with the outstanding combination of performance, connectivity, and entertainment enabled by 10th generation InteI Core processors. The Lenovo Flex 5 offers intelligent performance features that adapt to you for a personalized, intuitive, and responsive experience

This 2-in-1 laptop combines a keyboard and touchscreen to make it easy to interact with everything on your display. You can also use the Lenovo digital pen (sold separately) to quickly write, click or drag files right on the screen

The 13-inch FHD display in this slim, light 360° convertible Chromebook offers beautiful visuals, while narrow bezels minimize distractions. Two user-facing stereo speakers keep you immersed in the experience

