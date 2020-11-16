Apple’s early 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro returns to all-time low with $200 discount

Amazon offers Apple’s early 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro 2GHz/16GB/1TB for $1,799 shipped. That’s a $200 price drop and a match of the Amazon all-time low. That’s also $50 less than our previous mention. Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers a Retina display that’s backed by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5, 16GB worth of RAM, and a 1TB solid-state drive. You’ll also find Apple’s Touch Bar and Touch ID, which brings another level of functionality that helps make the MacBook Pro stand out from other PCs on the market. Four Thunderbolt 3 ports rounds out the list of notable specs here.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $26. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. This includes a great deal this morning on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad, which is up to $69 off. You can also score Apple Watch and iPhone SE at notable discounts right now, as well.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

Tenth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor

Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Ultrafast SSD

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

