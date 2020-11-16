Apple’s early 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro returns to all-time low with $200 discount

-
AmazonAppleBest Mac Deals
Get this deal $200 off $1,799

Amazon offers Apple’s early 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro 2GHz/16GB/1TB for $1,799 shipped. That’s a $200 price drop and a match of the Amazon all-time low. That’s also $50 less than our previous mention. Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers a Retina display that’s backed by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5, 16GB worth of RAM, and a 1TB solid-state drive. You’ll also find Apple’s Touch Bar and Touch ID, which brings another level of functionality that helps make the MacBook Pro stand out from other PCs on the market. Four Thunderbolt 3 ports rounds out the list of notable specs here.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $26. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. This includes a great deal this morning on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad, which is up to $69 off. You can also score Apple Watch and iPhone SE at notable discounts right now, as well.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Tenth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor
  • Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology
  • Backlit Magic Keyboard
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Walmart Black Friday ad revealed: Apple Watch $119, Air...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

$300 off

Take $300 off Apple’s high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro

$2,499 Learn More
$150 off

Amazon drops $150 from mid-2020 13-inch MacBook Pro models

$1,349 Learn More
Up to 50%

Save big on MacBook Pro, iMacs, and accessories by up to 50% at Woot

From $25 Learn More
$249 off

Apple’s now previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Air hits all-time low at $249 off

$1,050 Learn More
Reg. $300

Kano’s latest touchscreen Coding PC drops to new all-time low of $230 (Save 70)

$230 Learn More

Oakley’s Holiday Gift Guide: Sunglasses, snow gear, more from $20 shipped

Learn More
Save 27%

At $11, don’t miss out on Tenda’s 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (Save 27%)

$11 Learn More
Reg. $40

Twelve South AirFly offers wireless connectivity with legacy devices at $26.50

$26 Learn More