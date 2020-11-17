Rockwell’s 9-inch band saw drops by 20% to upgrade your workshop, now $139

Rockwell via eBay Daily Deals is offering its ShopSeries 9-inch Band Saw with Light (RK7453) for $139 shipped. Down from its $177 list price at both Amazon and Lowe’s, today’s deal saves you 20% and comes within $10 of the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This band saw will make short work of your woodworking projects thanks to its 2.5A motor. The table can bevel from 0- to 45-degrees and it comes with a 59.5-inch blade that has a cutting depth of 3-⅛-inch. The overall throat width of 9-inches allows you to handle larger projects, and the built-in adjustable light ensures you can easily see your project even in dimmer shops. Rockwell ships this item with a 2-year warranty against defects. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

If you don’t mind going with the WEN brand at Amazon, then you can pick up a 2.5A 9-inch band saw for under $129 shipped. That drops an additional $10 off today’s lead deal and still delivers a must-have woodworking tool. It’ll cut in a similar fashion to today’s lead deal, with a 3.5-inch tall and 9-inch wide working space, and even utilizes the same 59.5-inch blade.

When it comes time to install your project, be sure it’s level by grabbing one of these Bosch laser guides. They shoot up to 50-feet both vertically or horizontally to ensure your project doesn’t get installed crooked. Prices start at $34 and you’ll find multiple options to choose from.

Powerful, lightweight 2.5-amp band saw ideal for a variety of woodworking projects

Die-cast aluminum table bevels from 0 to 45 degrees

Features a 59-1/2″ tungsten carbide blade with a cutting depth of 3-1/8″ and a throat depth of 9″

Micro-adjustable rack, built-in flexible work light, and pinion blade guard adjustment improve precision and accuracy

2 year limited warranty protects against defects in materials and workmanship

