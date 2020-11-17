SanDisk’s latest 1TB Extreme Portable SSD drops to all-time low at $140 (Save 30%)

-
Reg. $200 $140

Amazon currently offers the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $139.99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Down from its usual $200 going rate, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention, only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and marking a new all-time low. SanDisk’s latest USB-C SSD delivers up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds with an internal NVMe drive. Everything is coated in a rugged case that can withstand up to 2-meter drops while also bringing IP55 water- and dust-resistance into the mix. There’s also a 5-year warranty, as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s offer brings SanDisk’s latest 1TB Extreme SSD down to the same price you’d pay for the previous-generation model. But if you’re looking to make out for less, the 500GB model will only set you back $95 at Amazon right now. It’s not quite as good of a value for the amount of storage you’re getting, but delivers the same 1,050MB/s transfer speeds and USB-C connectivity for less.

Whether you’re looking for another USB-C option or want to upgrade a PC’s internals, we’re still tracking up to 35% discounts on WD and Samsung USB-C storage. With prices starting at $80, there’s quite a few options at different capacities to upgrade your setup.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Your life’s an adventure. To capture and keep its best moments, you need fast, high-capacity storage that accelerates every move. The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD features 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds, letting you store your content and creations on a fast drive that fits seamlessly into your active lifestyle.

