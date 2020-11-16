Save up to 35% on WD and Samsung USB-C storage, more from $80

Amazon currently offers the WD 500GB My Passport Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $84.99 shipped. Down from its $130 going rate, today’s offer is $5 below our previous mention, amounts to 35% in savings, and marks a new all-time low. WD’s latest portable SSD delivers up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds thanks to its USB-C connectivity and a built-in NVMe drive. Everything is covered in a compact case that can withstand up to 6.5-foot drops and is vibration-resistant, as well. It won’t take up too much space in your backpack or on the desk and comes backed by a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more storage deals from $80.

Other notable storage deals:

WD 500GB My Passport Portable SSD features:

Save, access and protect the content that matters to you with the My Passport SSD, giving you accelerated read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s with NVMe technology. Help secure your drive and keep productivity flowing with password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Resist drops of up to 6.5ft (1.98m) with a sleek, durable metal design that is both shock and vibration-resistant.

