Upgrade your home theater’s audio with Sony speakers from $73 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon currently offers a pair of Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos-enabled Speakers for $98 shipped. Normally fetching $199, today’s offer is good for a straight 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $60, and matches the all-time low. This pair of Sony speakers deliver Dolby Atmos audio in order to provide a “breathtaking cinematic sound experience.” Both feature an angled design and can either be wall-mounted or paired with a floor or bookshelf speaker setup, offering the flexibility to integrate them into a wide variety of home theaters. Over 300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $73.

Other notable Sony deals include:

Then while you’re upgrading the home theater, be sure to check out all of the early Black Friday TV deals. With prices starting at $80, you’ll be able to beat the rush next week by scoring new all-time lows on Samsung’s AirPlay 2 4K models and more at up to 32% off.

Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos Enabled Speaker features:

Enjoy the latest in cinematic sound innovation in your own home. The stainless-case speakers designed especially for Dolby Atmos result in surround sound that envelops you from every angle – even above. No mounting required, simply place on top of your current bookshelf, or floorstanding speakers, for an even more realistic immersive experience.

