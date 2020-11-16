Samsung’s AirPlay 2 4K TVs up to 32% off, more early Black Friday deals from $80

Amazon is currently discounting the Samsung Q70T 4K AirPlay 2 TV lineup starting at $797.99 shipped. Headlining is the 75-inch model at $1,497.99. Down from its $2,198 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $700 discount, beats our previous mention by $200, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s 75-inch TV sports a 4K panel with HDR support alongside a 120Hz refresh rate for recreating the theater experience at home. AirPlay 2 and Alexa integration is joined by a collection of streaming services for enjoying various content, and there are four HDMI ports, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 550 customers. Shop all of the other Samsung Q70T sizes here and then head below for more early Black Friday TV deals from $80.

Early Black Friday TV deals include:

Over in our home theater guide, we’re still tracking quite a few ongoing TV deals to join everything on sale today. For next-generation console gamers on a budget, VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 TV is worth a look at $298 and this Hisense 70-inch 4K Android TV is now $250 off, as well.

Samsung Q70T 75-inch 4K Smart QLED TV features:

Get the most out of your viewing experience with this 65-inch Samsung QLED Q70 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV. The 4K Quantum processor autonomously optimizes entertainment for an immersive experience by utilizing Ambient Mode+, Quantum HDR, 4K AI upscaling and active voice amplifier technology. This Samsung QLED Q70 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV boasts Real Game Enhancer+ and AMD FreeSync to improve overall performance while gaming.

