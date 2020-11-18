Amazon dog treat and stocking stuffer sale up to 40% off with deals from $3.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering 40% off a selection of its Wag brand dog treats. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries 4+ star ratings from hundreds of Amazon customers. With deals starting at just over $3.50, this is great time to re-stock before the holidays or just to score some stocking stuffers for your furry friends. Hit the jump for a closer look at our top picks from the sale.

Amazon Wag dog treat deals:

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box dog treat sale right here. And then check out some of the many robot vacuum deals we have so you don’t have to clean up the pet hair yourself. Those include eufy’s Wi-Fi-enabled RoboVac 25C and iRobot’s Roomba 981, among others.

More on the Amazon Wag Chicken Jerky Dog Treats:

Proudly made in the USA, 100% of ingredients are sourced in the USA

Whole muscle chicken breast is the #1 ingredient, sourced in America; Oven baked

No added grain, corn, soy, wheat; No added colors or artificial flavors

Limited ingredient recipe

1 lb bag of chicken jerky dog treats in a resealable bag to preserve freshness

