AmazonBasics Early Black Friday tech accessories sale from $5

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessories
Get this deal Up to 20% From $5

Amazon is offering a new AmazonBasics smartphone and camera accessories sale ahead of Black Friday with up to 20% off a wide range of products. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the AmazonBasics Lightweight Camera Tripod at $14.71. That’s down just over 25% from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen in months. This simple tripod is great for beginning shooters looking to up their photography game. It offers up to 50-inches in height and collapses down to just 16-inches in the end. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More top picks can be found below.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals smartphone accessories and camera essentials for your everyday carry.

AmazonBasics Tripod features:

  • Adjustable-height tripod made of lightweight aluminum; weighs just over a pound
  • 3-way head allows for tilt and swivel motion; portrait or landscape options
  • Quick-release plate helps ensure fast transitions between shots
  • 3-section, lever-lock legs for easy height adjustments; zippered storage bag included
  • Measures 16.5 inches (collapsed); extends up to 50 inches
  • Not recommended for use with heavy, high-end DSLR cameras (total equipment weight should not exceed 4.4 pounds)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save 30%

AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch accessories fall as low as $9.50 (Up to 30% off)

From $9.50 Learn More
Up to 75% off

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN USB-C Cable 2-pack $9 (Save 35%), more

From $3 Learn More
Reg. $700

Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera with 4K video, lens bundle, more for $450 (Reg. $700)

$450 Learn More
Reg. $150

Anker’s latest eufy Keypad Smart Lock falls to new low of $105 (Save 30%)

$105 Learn More
Reg. $25+

Apple drops new five for $15 movie bundle sale across various genres

$15 Learn More
Reg. $605+

Save over $140 on the 24-plant indoor AeroGarden Farm at $485 shipped

$485 Learn More
40% off

Under Armour’s Tech Half-Zip Pullovers for $24 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $40)

$24 Learn More
Save up to 25%

QNAP’s latest 4-Bay NAS returns to low of $499, more storage deals from $120

From $120 Learn More