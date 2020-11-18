AmazonBasics Early Black Friday tech accessories sale from $5

Amazon is offering a new AmazonBasics smartphone and camera accessories sale ahead of Black Friday with up to 20% off a wide range of products. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the AmazonBasics Lightweight Camera Tripod at $14.71. That’s down just over 25% from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen in months. This simple tripod is great for beginning shooters looking to up their photography game. It offers up to 50-inches in height and collapses down to just 16-inches in the end. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More top picks can be found below.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals smartphone accessories and camera essentials for your everyday carry.

AmazonBasics Tripod features:

Adjustable-height tripod made of lightweight aluminum; weighs just over a pound

3-way head allows for tilt and swivel motion; portrait or landscape options

Quick-release plate helps ensure fast transitions between shots

3-section, lever-lock legs for easy height adjustments; zippered storage bag included

Measures 16.5 inches (collapsed); extends up to 50 inches

Not recommended for use with heavy, high-end DSLR cameras (total equipment weight should not exceed 4.4 pounds)

