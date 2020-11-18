Curb your utility bill with De’Longhi’s 1500W Space Heater: $120 at Amazon (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the De’Longhi 1500-watt Space Heater for $119.96 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and comes within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. This powerful 1500-watt heater is ready to offer up “full-room comfort.” Users are bound to love its adjustable thermostat alongside three heat settings. Keeping this around the house is a great way to reduce overall heating expense by lowering the temperature in your home in favor of warming a specific room. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re simply looking for a way to keep your desk area warm, consider Amazon’s 500-watt Mini Heater for $21. As its name implies, this unit features a compact design that’s easy to move from one place to another. It spans roughly 6 inches in height and width. Over 6,700 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Another way to warm up is by working out. The Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stair Stepper deal we spotted earlier will help you do that for $50. Buyers stand to bag 28% in savings, making now a great time to strike. Its compact design makes it a solid choice for almost any room.

De’Longhi 1500W Space Heater features:

  • Patented, high-quality steel assembly and the permanently-sealed oil reservoir never needs refilling
  • 1500 watts of heating power for quiet, full room comfort
  • Customize to your heating needs with an adjustable thermostat and three heat settings

