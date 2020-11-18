Work out all winter with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Mini Stair Stepper: $50 (Save 28%)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stair Stepper for $49.92 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and is within a few bucks of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. With winter closing in on us, getting out for a walk or run is bound to prove difficult for some of us. Thankfully this affordable stair stepper is here to save the day. It aims to “tighten and tone your calves muscles, gluteal muscles and hip flexors.” Pair it with the bundled toning bands to achieve an “ultimate full body workout.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

An even more affordable way to get your workout on is with this $7 jump rope. It’s actually Amazon’s #1 best seller in that category. With more than 21,000 reviews so far that average out to 4.3/5 stars, it’s not much of a surprise.

Once your workout is complete, you may want to take a load off and relax. The new Bud Light video game console is arguably a great way to do that. This unique gaming solution cools two beers, wields a built-in projector, and more. Swing by yesterday’s coverage to see photos and learn all about it.

Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stair Stepper features:

  • Move up and down with side to side action to tighten and tone your calves muscles, gluteal muscles and hip flexors. Removable toning bands offer an ultimate full body workout.
  • The twisting stepper features independent hydraulic pistons that allow you to manually alter the difficulty of your workout for smooth low impact stepping motions.
  • The informative LCD training computer will ensure you stay focused during your workout as it tracks scan, time, count and calories.

