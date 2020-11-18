Leviton’s Decora Switches work with Siri and Alexa from $30 (Save up to 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Leviton Decora HomeKit Dimmer Switch for $34.94 shipped. Down from its $45 going rate, today’s offer saves you 22%, marks the best we’ve seen in months, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Serving as a great option for bringing whole-home smart lighting into your setup, this Wi-Fi dimmer switch from Leviton pairs to your HomeKit setup without needing an extra hub. Alongside being able to summon Siri to control the lights, this switch will also integrate with the rest of your accessories for automations and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars from 515 customers. Head below for more.

Those who rely on Alexa or Assistant are in luck, Amazon also has the Leviton Decora Smart Dimmer Switch for $29.99. Usually selling for $40, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and is the best we’ve seen throughout 2020. With a similar design and feature set to the lead deal, here you’re trading the HomeKit support off for Alexa and Assistant, as well as smartphone support. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

While you’re expending your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup, it might be worth bringing all that smart tech to the front door with eufy Keypad Bluetooth Deadbolt now that it’s down to $105. You’ll also find plenty of other price cuts in our smart home guide today, as well.

Leviton Decora HomeKit Switch features:

Apple HomeKit technology provides an easy, secure way to control lights and more from your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch. Free “Leviton Decora Smart Home” app provides advanced lighting control settings including fade rate, minimum/maximum brightness, LED response activity, bulb type selection and more. Engineered to work with sensitive, low wattage bulbs, ensuring “off means off”. It uses the latest generation of Leviton’s technology for smart lighting control for a single LED bulb in a hallway or a strand of holiday lights, ensuring LEDs do not glow when off.

