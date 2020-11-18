Anker’s latest eufy Keypad Smart Lock falls to new low of $105 (Save 30%)

EufyHome via Amazon is currently offering its latest Keypad Bluetooth Smart Lock for $105 shipped. Usually selling for $150, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $15, and is marks a new all-time low. Alongside its Bluetooth connectivity for unlocking the front door from your smartphone, there’s also an integrated keypad to enter pin codes. An added auto-locking feature brings some extra security into the mix, and you’ll even be able to use one of the provided physical keys, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

As far as smart locks come, today’s offer is one of the more affordable options out there. But if the integrated keypad featured noted above will do the trick, going with Kwikset’s best-selling Electric Deadbolt at $43 is a great way to save even more. You’ll just be skimping out on the smartphone control and auto-locking functionality that the eufy model has.

Otherwise, swing by our smart home guide for plenty of additional price cuts. We’re still seeing a series of Philips Hue price cuts from $25 which are now joined by some Ring Smart Lighting kits starting at $20 and even more. Then dive into our coverage of the latest Anker sale for deals on iPhone and Android essentials from $11.

eufy Keypad Smart Lock features:

Open remotely via Bluetooth with the Eufy Security app, or by using either the electronic keypad or the key. A built-in sensor detects when your door is closed and locks it automatically behind you, keeping your home secure even when you’re in a hurry or your hands are full.  With an IPX3 weatherproof rating, Smart Lock is ready to protect homes in any location. It’s capable of withstanding temperatures ranging from -30°C/-22°F to 70°C/158°F.

