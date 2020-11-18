Put the Baby Yoda Monopoly board under the tree for just $10 (Reg. $20) + more

Walmart is now offering the Monopoly: Star Wars The Child Edition Board Game for $10 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $20, and currently fetching as much at Amazon, today’s offer is up to 50% in savings, matching our previous deal price, and the lowest we can find. Whether you’re looking to spice up game night or add a new piece to your Star Wars collection, the Baby Yoda edition Monopoly is a great option. This is the classic you remember with special tweaks based on The Mandalorian including buying and trading objects from The Child’s adventures as well as places like the Razor Crest Cockpit and Razor Crest Storage Bay. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More board game deals below. 

Speaking of games and the like, check out this interesting subscription box deals for date night’s at home. Then head over to our LEGO Razor Crest review and these Baby Yoda and Star War LEGO building kit deals from $16

Imagine traveling around the galaxy with The Child, or affectionately known as “”Baby Yoda”” by fans. This Monopoly: Star Wars The Child edition board game features themes and artwork inspired by The Mandalorian live-action TV series on Disney Plus. Move around the gameboard as The Child, buy and sell Hideouts and Common Houses, and follow the actions on the Camtono cards and Bounty Puck cards. The last player remaining after everyone else has gone bankrupt wins the game!

