Outfit your living room with Novogratz’s Palm Springs Convertible Sofa at $229 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Palm Springs Convertible Sofa for $229 shipped. That’s $71 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within $9 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This mid-century modern sofa is ready to add some color to your space. Buyers are bound to appreciate its stylishly tufted back and tapered wooden legs. Grabbing this Novogratz sofa is an affordable way to refresh a dated living room or home office. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re chasing affordability, you could opt for a couple of Big Joe Classic Bag Chairs at $38 each. Buyers will receive a stain- and water-resistant solution that measures 33 by 33 by 20 inches. Its low price and average 4.1/5 star rating have arguably helped it achieve its Amazon best-seller status.

With cooler months ahead, you may want to pair today’s purchase with the discounted De’Longhi 1500W Space Heater. It’s all yours for $120, a price that shaves $30 off what you’d typically have to spend. The unit is ready to heat an entire room and wields an adjustable thermostat.

Novogratz Palm Springs Convertible Sofa features:

Mid-century modern, low profile design

Linen upholstery with a Tufted Back

Tapered wood legs

Sturdy wood frame

Multi-functional piece ideal for small living spaces

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!