Polaroid’s SNAP Touch 2.0 Instant Camera hits Amazon low at $114 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the Zink Polaroid SNAP Touch 2.0 Instant Camera for $114.22 shipped. For comparison, it’s regularly been going for around $140 these days and today’s sale marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This camera offers a built-in instant photo printer so you can easily turn digital pictures into physical memories to share with family or friends. Your pictures will be captured on the 13MP sensor, and it even records 1080p video to an internal memory card. You’ll also find that it can connect to your iPhone or Android device over Bluetooth to print pictures you’ve posted on Instagram or Facebook with ease. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you already carry a nice camera around with you, or if you took advantage of the Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera deal that we found earlier today, then picking up the KODAK Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer is an absolute must. It’ll allow you to print pictures from your phone or camera with ease, but comes in a slimmer package since it ditches the built-in lens and sensor. For $60, this will allow you to easily transform digital pictures into physical prints, allowing you to keep memories forever.

Should you opt for the Polaroid above, be sure to use some of your savings on this 50-pack of paper. It’s just $24 at Amazon and will easily expand your printing capabilities, ensuring you always have spare photo paper for when you run out.

Zink Polaroid SNAP Touch 2.0 features:

Point, shoot, print – taking picture perfect snapshots is quick and fun. Just frame The shot using the touchscreen Display, press the shutter button to capture the image, then print The photo and watch the memories come to life. From portraits to selfies, this powerful 13MP camera with a 3. 4mm Lens captures every detail and prints in an instant without the need for Film and toners. 

