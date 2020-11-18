Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera with 4K video, lens bundle, more for $450 (Reg. $700)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Digital Camera in silver or charcoal with a XC15-45mm F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ Lens for $450 shipped. Regularly $700, like it currently goes for at Adorama, today’s offer is $250 in savings, matching the previous Amazon deal price, and the lowest we can find. While our handsets pack pretty impressive camera arrays these days, there’s nothing quite like a dedicated mirrorless option. Along with the included lens mentioned above, this one features a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS image sensor, a 3.5-inch 16:9 wide touchscreen LCD, 4K (3820 × 2150) video, “auto-focus, quick face detection,” and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

But if today’s lead deal is still too pricey for your casual photography hobby, check out the Panasonic LUMIX FZ80 4K Digital Camera $298 instead. It carries solid ratings, shoots 4K video, and has a nice 3-inch LCD display viewfinder as well. Also, whichever model you go with, consider scoring some extra photo storage with SanDisk’s 128GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Card.

Speaking of standalone camera tech, check out this deal on the Fujifilm instant photo printer. And then dive into our coverage of the Leica Q2 Monochrom and this video review of the GoPro HERO9 Black.

More on the Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Digital Camera:

New 24.2MP APS-C CMOS Image Sensor uses Copper wiring construction to achieve premium image quality and advanced AF performance

Large 3.5” 16: 9 wide Touchscreen LCD

Compact and lightweight design weighing only 455G With the kit lens

Advanced video performance and functions that cater to the growing demands for movie shooting

Diverse shooting modes that help produce photography with a creative flair

