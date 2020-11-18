Under Armour’s Tech Half-Zip Pullovers for $24 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $40)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 40% off Under Armour Men’s Tech Half-Zip Pullovers for $23.99 Prime shipped. Regularly this pullover is priced at $40 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. You can find it in several fun color options and this would be a great option for holiday gifting. It’s also nice for layering during cool weather under vests or jackets and it features moisture-wicking fabric to help keep you comfortable. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,200 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer, Amazon’s offering the Gold Toe 3-Pack Classic Canterbury Crew Socks in black for $11.43. Regularly priced at up to $18, that’s the second lowest rate in over three months. These socks were designed for comfort with a cushioned footbed and the versatile design will pair with all of your fall or winter boots as well as your dress shoes. Rated 4.1/5 stars with over 1,400 reviews.

You will want to check out our fashion guide that’s full of top brand deals. Cole Haan’s Black Friday Sale currently kicked off with 50% off sitewide. Also, Amazon’s offering top brand watches including Fossil from $49 that are perfect for holiday gifting.

Under Armour Tech Pullover features:

  • UA Tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft & has a more natural feel
  • Material wicks sweat & dries really fast
  • Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes
  • Generous ½ zip front makes for easy layering
  • New, streamlined fit & shaped hem

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
