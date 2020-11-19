Apple’s new M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB now $1,200

Amazon offers is offering Apple’s new M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Air with 512GB of storage for $1,199.99. Free shipping is available for all. That’s good for just over $49 off the regular going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and just the second discount we’ve tracked to date. Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air has received rave reviews for its stellar battery life and quick performance thanks to the new M1 chip. This model arrives with 512GB of storage, 8GB worth of RAM, and a fanless design that’s ultra-quiet.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up this stylish felt sleeve that’s available in two different colors. Alongside dedicated storage for your MacBook Air, there’s also another compartment for an added accessory. It’s an easy add-on to today’s lead deal and a great way to keep your new MacBook Air safe along the way.

Our Apple guide continues to be filled with all of the best early Black Friday deals. Need more power? You can snag Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro at a notable discount at this time too, enjoying more power and the latest M1 chip along the way.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance
  • Go longer than ever with up to 18 hours of battery life
  • 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance to tackle projects faster than ever
  • Up to eight GPU cores with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games
  • 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning
  • 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid
  • Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

