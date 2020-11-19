Aqara’s new HomeKit Secure Video Camera is now $55.50 (Save 20%), more from $15

AqaraDirect via Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its HomeKit accessories headlined by the new G2H HomeKit Security Video Indoor Camera at $55.49 shipped. Usually fetching $70, today’s offer amounts to 21% in savings, is just the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and has only been beaten by the introductory launch pricing at $3 less. Delivering support for Apple’s recent HomeKit Secure Video standard, this indoor camera expands your Siri setup with 1080p recording. On top of its integrated microSD card slot for local storage, you’ll be able to leverage iCloud for remote access. The entire package also doubles as a Zigbee hub for bringing other Aqara accessories into your setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $15.

Other notable Aqara discounts include:

Aqara HomeKit Camera features:

The Aqara Indoor Camera can be controlled through the Apple Home app when connected to Apple HomeKit. The Apple Homekit security certification with cloud encryption protection can prevent hackers from stealing data and protect your privacy at home. Supports multiple storages including iCloud, Micro SD card.

