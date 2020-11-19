Eufy’s HealthKit-enabled Smart Scale drops 37% in price to $27 shipped

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its HealthKit-enabled Smart Scale for $26.99 shipped with the code EUFYSCALE at checkout. Today’s deal saves you $18 and knocks 37% off its regular going rate. If you’ve been looking for a way to make sure you don’t put on extra pounds this holiday season, Eufy’s scale is a great choice. It hooks up to your smartphone via Bluetooth and works with Apple Health as well as Google Fit. This tracks your weight, BMI, and much more in your favorite app to show historical graphs and keep tabs on trends. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

RENPHO’s smart scale offers many similar features, but ditches the Eufy namesake. You’ll pay $17 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon right now for this model, which sports HealthKit and Google Fit integrations, alongside many other body measurement tools.

However, getting rid of the built-in Bluetooth and writing your weight down manually will save even more. Etekcity’s digital body scale can be picked up for $14 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just keep in mind you’ll have to write down your own weight each time you step on this scale, as no automatic logging is available here.

Eufy Smart Scale features:

  • Holistic Health: Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.
  • Know Your Body: The EufyLife app automatically records insightful health data. Progress and health trends are traced automatically over time.
  • Reliable Readings：An ITO coating and 2 pairs of highly-sensitive sensors ensure precise measurements every time you step on

