Update 11/19 @ 1:11 PM: It looks like the OMEN 30L featured here might have sold out, but we have plenty of other computers below the fold for you to check out!

HP is currently offering its OMEN 30L Gaming Desktop with 3.8GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,484.99 shipped with the code 10HOLIDAYGAMER2020 at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for $1,800, is on sale for $1,650 right now, and today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked. If you’ve been struggling to buy NVIDIA’s latest RTX 3080 graphics card, this is a great way to pick one up and get an entire computer in the process. Whether you need a spare gaming rig for your significant other, or it’s time to upgrade your main machine, this will get the job done well. You’ll find an 8-core i7 processor, as well as 16GB of RAM and a 512GB WD_BLACK NVMe SSD, all of which is user-upgradable should you need more power in the future. Ratings are slim here, but HP is well-reviewed overall. In need of a different style computer? Well, HP’s Black Friday sale is in full swing, and we’ve got some of our favorites listed for you below the break.

More PC Gaming deals:

Speaking of PC gaming, did you see NZXT’s latest all-in-one coolers? They come with bundled RGB as well as built-in screens, giving your desktop a gorgeous visual upgrade.

More about HP’s OMEN 30L Desktop with RTX 3080:

It’s gaming love at first sight. The OMEN 30L Desktop PC has got the looks and can back it up. With a power i7 processor and RTX 3080 graphics, you can play day one. And with being easy to upgrade and OMEN Command Center, it’s crafted for the long term.

Skills are half the game and with the OMEN 30L Desktop PC, you really can’t make any more excuses for losing. With a powerful processor and graphics, it’ll carry you far. Plus, with a large front fan and raised feet it’s made to stay cool so you can focus on trying to win.

Really, do whatever you want. It’s easy to upgrade and with OMEN Command Center’s growing list of customization and optimization features, it lets you do you.

Some people say looks don’t matter, but let’s be honest, they do. With tempered glass front and side panels, a full-metal frame, and complete RGB control, we made this PC for people who enjoy the finer things in life — like buying virtual hats just so you can flex on your friends.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!