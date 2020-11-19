NZXT is expanding its all-in-one cooler lineup with the release of the Kraken X-3 family, as well as the Kraken Z53. The X-3 series of coolers introduces a new variant that includes the company’s AER RGB 2 fans for those who want everything to be RGB in their build. The Z53 is an expansion of the existing Z-3 lineup of coolers to add a 240mm version to the stack, which previously only had a 280mm and 360mm option.

NZXT’s new Kraken X-3 RGB all-in-one cooler offers added flair for any build

Let’s start things off with the latest addition to the Kraken X-3 lineup. The new X-3 RGB is built for those who want to add the most color to their build possible. It includes the improved iconic RGB infinity mirror design on the pump, and the cap can be rotated any way so the logo is always facing up. You’ll also score two NZXT AER RGB 2 here, which is where the additional color comes to play. These fans offer a “winglet-tip blade’ that is built to ‘produce optimal airflow,’ all while keeping things as quiet as possible.

The new Kraken X-3 RGB lineup will come in three sizes, with the X53 at 240mm, X63 at 280mm, and X73 at 360mm. This gives builders the option of choosing whatever size works best for them.

Build high-end on a smaller scale with the NZXT Kraken Z53

NZXT is expanding its existing Kraken Z-3 lineup with the addition of the Z53. Originally released earlier this year, the Z-3 lineup of coolers offers a unique OLED display in lieu of the traditional infinity mirror and logo on the pump. With the OLED screen, you can showcase your CPU/GPU temps, an animated gif, or anything else. The 2.36-inch screen is capable of displaying 24-bit color and allows you to completely customize the look of your build.

What’s new here is the cooler size, as before, NZXT only offered 280mm and 360mm models. Since NZXT is now introducing a 240mm option of its popular cooler, more builders will be able to utilize this unique cooler in smaller cases, as some form-factors only allow for a 240mm setup, as 280mm or 360mm would take up too much room.

Pricing and availability

The NZXT X-3 lineup starts at $159.99 for the 240mm, $179.99 for the 280mm, and $219.99 for the 360mm. When it comes to adding the OLED display in, that adds a bit of cost, with the new 240mm model coming in at $229.99.

