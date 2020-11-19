JBL’s Black Friday sale takes up to 60% off speakers, earbuds, more from $8

-
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersBlack Friday 2020jbl
From $30

JBL is kicking off its Black Friday sale by taking up to 60% off a selection of its portable Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, home theater offerings, and more from $8. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is on the JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $69.95. Also at Amazon. Down from its $120 going rate, today’s offer saves you 42% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Equipped with an entirely waterproof IPX7-rating, JBL Flip 5 lets you rock out anywhere and comes backed by 12-hour battery life. USB-C charging also makes an appearance, alongside 44mm drivers and a 20W power system. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 16,000 customers. Head below for all of our top picks from the JBL Black Friday sale.

Other top picks from the JBL Black Friday sale

Then once you’ve checked out everything in today’s sale, be sure to swing by all of the Bose discounts that are live now ahead of Black Friday. With everything from the brand’s latest true wireless earbuds and gaming headphones on sale, prices start at $79. Or just hit up our portable Bluetooth speaker guide for more.

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker features:

Listen to music anywhere with this JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker. Powerful drivers and JBL PartyBoost technology help you feel the beat with loud, accurate audio across a wide frequency response range. This JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker connects easily to smartphones and lets you stream wireless audio from up to 33 feet away.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…

Black Friday 2020 jbl

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Save up to 40% on Bose speakers, headphones, audio sunglasses, more from $79

From $79 Learn More
Shop now

Bose Black Friday sale is live with speakers, earbuds, gaming headsets, more from $79

From $79 Learn More
30% off

L.O.L. Surprise gifts up to 30% off at Amazon from $7: Dolls, playsets, and more

From $7 Learn More
Shop now

LEGO early Black Friday deals take up to 28% off: Star Wars, Ideas, more from $12

From $12 Learn More

Lenovo Black Friday ad: PCs, Smart Clock, Bose gear, Xbox Series S/X, more

Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Home Goods: Instant Pot Nova $70, 40% off Ninja, robo vacs, more

Learn More
40% off

Old Navy’s Big Friday Sale starts early with 40% off sitewide with deals from $8

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $100

Print your holiday pictures from iPhone or Android with the $70 HP Sprocket

$70 Learn More