JBL’s Black Friday sale takes up to 60% off speakers, earbuds, more from $8

JBL is kicking off its Black Friday sale by taking up to 60% off a selection of its portable Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, home theater offerings, and more from $8. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is on the JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $69.95. Also at Amazon. Down from its $120 going rate, today’s offer saves you 42% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Equipped with an entirely waterproof IPX7-rating, JBL Flip 5 lets you rock out anywhere and comes backed by 12-hour battery life. USB-C charging also makes an appearance, alongside 44mm drivers and a 20W power system. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 16,000 customers. Head below for all of our top picks from the JBL Black Friday sale.

Other top picks from the JBL Black Friday sale

Then once you’ve checked out everything in today’s sale, be sure to swing by all of the Bose discounts that are live now ahead of Black Friday. With everything from the brand’s latest true wireless earbuds and gaming headphones on sale, prices start at $79. Or just hit up our portable Bluetooth speaker guide for more.

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker features:

Listen to music anywhere with this JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker. Powerful drivers and JBL PartyBoost technology help you feel the beat with loud, accurate audio across a wide frequency response range. This JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker connects easily to smartphones and lets you stream wireless audio from up to 33 feet away.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!