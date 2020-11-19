Bose has launched its Black Friday sale today that’s discounting a selection of speakers, headphones, smart sunglasses, and more starting at $79 shipped. Amazon is matching many of today’s deals, as well. Our top pick is on the new Bose Sport True Wireless Earbuds for $159. Usually selling for $179, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount and marks the very first discount to date on the brand’s latest true wireless earbuds. Delivering IPX4 water-resistant design and 5-hour battery life, the Bose Sport Earbuds feature the brand’s new StayHear Max tips for blocking out ambient noise around you. You’ll also benefit from an extra 10-hours of battery life thanks to the charging case. Rated 4/5 stars from over 520 customers. Head below for more.

Right now, you can also still grab AirPods Pro while they’re on sale for $190, which is $59 off the usual price tag. Then be sure to check out the new RHA TrueControl true wireless earbuds that deliver customizable ANC and more. And with Black Friday just over a week away, you’ll find all of the current sales, ad leaks, and much more in our hub right here.

Bose Sport Earbuds are designed to energize your exercise with acclaimed lifelike sound and a comfortably secure fit. Get ready to beat your personal best, again and again. Bose patented acoustic port design and premium, high-efficiency drivers combine to deliver big sound from a small acoustic package. Bose signature Volume-Optimized Active EQ automatically adjusts the bass, midrange, and treble based on how loud or soft you play your music. Bose new StayHear Max tips create an airtight seal with your ear canal.