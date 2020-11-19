Rad Power Bikes starts Black Friday early with big savings on e-bikes today

Rad Power Bikes is the largest electric bicycle company in the US, and for good reason. Their electric bicycles are incredibly popular with consumers. If you’re looking to get into e-biking, now is a great time with Rad Power Bikes announcing some big savings on their highest-value e-bikes.

In the last year Rad Power Bikes has unveiled two new models that have undercut the brand’s typical $1,499 price point.

The RadRunner electric utility bike ($1,199) was unveiled in late 2019 and the RadMission ($1,099) electric city bike was unveiled earlier this summer.

I happen to have tested both and you can’t go wrong with either bike at those price points.

But only suckers pay MSRP, right?! So get ready for this, because Rad Power Bikes is starting its Black Friday sales early and is taking $250 off of the RadRunner when you purchase it with accessories (of which Rad stocks many awesome accessories).

See Rad Power Bikes’ Black Friday sales page here.

Rad Power Bikes RadRunner

The company is also offering $200 off the RadMission when you purchase it with accessories.

For that one, you’ll definitely want the kickstand as part of the bundle. It’s the only model from Rad Power Bikes that doesn’t come with a kickstand as standard equipment.

Rad Power Bikes RadMission

And lastly, you can also take $200 off the RadRover Step-Thru when purchasing with accessories.

I’ve reviewed this e-bike as well and it is a great option for a full-size fat tire e-bike that is still easy to mount (unlike most bulky fat tire e-bikes).

Rad Power Bikes RadRover Step-Thru

And the deals aren’t only for new riders. Existing Rad Power Bikes customers can take advantage of accessory bundles that are up to 25% off during the sale, though the bundles are a while-supplies-last kind of situation so don’t dawdle!

For the discounted e-bikes, both the RadRunner and the RadMission offer speeds of up to 20 mph (32 km/h). The RadRunner has smaller yet wider tires and is optimized for carrying cargo or passengers. The RadMission, on the other hand, is better for efficient commuting on a lighter weight e-bike that feels more like a classic messenger bike.

Both are single-speed e-bikes, while the RadRover Step-Thru offers a 7-speed Shimano transmission.

While Rad Power Bikes does occasionally run sales, these are the best prices we’ve ever seen for these bikes. In fact, the RadMission debuted at $999 before increasing to its MSRP of $1,099, so this sale brings the price down to even lower than its promotional debut price.

While Rad Power Bikes doesn’t try to compete with the higher quality $3,000+ e-bikes, the company is known for a good balance of price and performance, offering excellent value. Many people find their way onto their first electric bicycle thanks to Rad Power Bikes.

But they aren’t the only game in town. We’ve seen great sales from other US-based electric bicycle companies lately too. And we expect to see even more as we approach Black Friday, so keep stopping by 9to5Toys for the latest electric bicycle sales and deals!

