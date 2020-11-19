Ralph Lauren is getting your holiday shopping done early with a Gift Guide full of ideas for everyone on your list. If you’re looking for a high-quality gift that they can enjoy for years to come, Ralph Lauren is the way to go. They even have finishing touches with signature gift boxing at checkout. Plus, you can find gift ideas with prices starting at just $8, and Ralph Lauren offers free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Ralph Lauren’s Holiday Gift Guide.

Ralph Lauren Gifts for Him

One of Ralph Lauren’s best-selling items is the men’s Cotton Half-Zip Sweater. It comes in an array of fun color options, and the contrasting logo on the chest is very stylish. This pullover can be worn year-round and dressed up or down with jeans, khakis, joggers, or shorts alike. It’s priced from $100 and will easily become a go-to in their wardrobe.

Cologne is always a great gift idea for men, and Ralph Lauren has several options. One of our top picks is the classic Polo Black Cologne from $48. This fragrance is a fresh blend of iced mango, silver armoise, and patchouli noir. You can choose from three size options, and it’s rated 4.3/5 stars.

Gift Ideas for Women from Ralph Lauren

For women, Ralph Lauren’s Holiday Gift Guide has hundreds of great options to make her smile. The Ralph Lauren Wool-Blend Turtleneck Sweater is a classic and timeless piece that they will be wearing for years. This high-end sweater features a soft, Italian wool with a touch of cashmere for a luxurious feel. There is an abundance of ways to style this sweater, and it comes in three versatile color options: black, grey, or cream.

Another great gift idea for women that’s priced under $100 is the wool-cashmere gloves. These gloves are crafted from warm wool with a touch of cashmere to help keep your hands toasty in cool weather. They are also detailed with the signature embroidered Pony at the cuff.

Gifts for the Home

If you’re looking to gift a home piece, the Greenwich Crystal Decanter is a great choice. Priced at $195, it features stunning details. This decanter is handblown with a subtle plaid detailing that’s perfect for the holidays. It can also be paired with the Greenwich Crystal Glasses for $95 for serving refreshments at a home bar.

