Home Depot discounts RYOBI, DEWALT, Husky, more up to 30% today

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off a selection of nailers and compressors from RYOBI, DEWALT, RIDGID, and more. Prices start from just $7 with free shipping across the board. One standout is the Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless AirStrike 18-Gauge Brad Nailer for $159 shipped. Regularly $200 or so, this is a 20% discount and the second-best offer we’ve tracked. Ideal for tackling various tasks around the home, such as trim and detail work. It also ships with a 1.5Ah battery and a charger alongside a 3-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More deals and details below.

For a more robust setup, consider going with RYOBI’s Brad Nailer and Straight Nailer Combo Kit for $249. That’s down as much as $100 from the regular going rate. This bundle will serve you well while tackling various DIY tasks around the house. You’ll receive two nailers, a battery, and wall charger with purchase. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Jump into the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on inflators, nailers, various accessories, and more. Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Brad Nailer:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless AirStrike 18-Gauge Brad Nailer with (1) 1.5 Ah Battery and (1) 18-Volt Charger. The ONE+ 18-Gauge Brad Nailer features AirStrike Technology, which eliminates the need for noisy compressors, bulky hoses, or expensive gas cartridges allowing for faster setup and easier maneuvering on the job site. The RYOBI AirStrike Brad Nailer drives 18-gauge nails from 5/8 in. to 2 in. long.

