Samsung PRO Endurance microSDXC cards drop to new lows from $13

Amazon offers the Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB microSDXC card for $19.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, that’s a 50% savings from the original price and a $10 reduction off the regular going rate. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. This microSD card is made for high-endurance recording that can withstand up to 44,000-hours of use while capturing 4K or HD content. Notable features here include up to 100MB/s read and write speeds, which should be plenty for higher resolution content. Other use cases that the endurance monitors are made for include dash cams, surveillance and security cams, body cams, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars by nearly 6,500 Amazon customers.

If you’re willing to cut the storage amount in half, Samsung’s 64GB model of the same card is also on sale today. You can score that variant at $13, which is down as much as $5 from the regular going rate. All of the same features can be found here, just in the smaller capacity, which may be suitable for some setups. However, if you’re using these cards for longer recording stretches, the 128GB model is probably advisable.

For more on the storage front, we currently have a selection of QNAP NAS systems on sale at $499. You’ll also find various other SSDs, hard drives, and more also discounted over in our roundup from earlier this week.

Samsung PRO Endurance microSDXC card features:

Capture the crucial moments. Have confidence in continuous recording. The Samsung PRO Endurance delivers industry-leading performance sustainable through extreme conditions. Get maximum endurance for surveillance & security cams, dash cams, and body cams. In the critical seconds of an accident or emergency situation, a trustworthy card is essential. The PRO Endurance is the reliable choice for crucial moments and prolonged write-intensive applications.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

