QNAP’s latest 4-Bay NAS returns to low of $499, more storage deals from $120

Amazon currently offers the QNAP TS-453D-4G 4-Bay NAS for $499 shipped. Also at available for the same price B&H. Usually selling for $580, today’s offer is good for an $81 discount, matches our previous mention from the beginning of October for the all-time low, and is only the third price cut we’ve seen to date. This 4-bay NAS comes equipped with a quad-core 2.0GHz processor enabling it to handle 4K playback and hardware transcoding with Plex. Dual 2.5GbE ports enable up to 590MB/s transfer speeds and are joined by an HDMI output as well as five USB 3.0 slots. QNAP includes 4GB of RAM on this model, but it can be upgraded to 8GB down the line. Or you could just opt for the upgraded 8GB model that’s also on sale for $549, down from $690. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more from $120.

Other notable storage deals:

Those looking for a more affordable backup solution will want to check out this more affordable 4-bay QNAP NAS that’s on sale for $219. We’re also still tracking some notable price cuts on WD and Samsung USB-C storage starting at $80.

QNAP 4-Bay TS453D NAS features:

The new-gen Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) trend has driven higher bandwidth demands for wired and wireless network connections. By integrating Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2.5GbE connectivity, the TS-453D not only provides modern businesses an excellent NAS solution to upgrade to 2.5GbE environments for productive daily backup/restore tasks, but also provides gamers with ample storage for their vast game collections.

