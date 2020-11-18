QNAP’s latest 4-Bay NAS returns to low of $499, more storage deals from $120

-
Amazonmac accessoriesNetworkingQNAP
From $120

Amazon currently offers the QNAP TS-453D-4G 4-Bay NAS for $499 shipped. Also at available for the same price B&H. Usually selling for $580, today’s offer is good for an $81 discount, matches our previous mention from the beginning of October for the all-time low, and is only the third price cut we’ve seen to date. This 4-bay NAS comes equipped with a quad-core 2.0GHz processor enabling it to handle 4K playback and hardware transcoding with Plex. Dual 2.5GbE ports enable up to 590MB/s transfer speeds and are joined by an HDMI output as well as five USB 3.0 slots. QNAP includes 4GB of RAM on this model, but it can be upgraded to 8GB down the line. Or you could just opt for the upgraded 8GB model that’s also on sale for $549, down from $690. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more from $120.

Other notable storage deals:

Those looking for a more affordable backup solution will want to check out this more affordable 4-bay QNAP NAS that’s on sale for $219. We’re also still tracking some notable price cuts on WD and Samsung USB-C storage starting at $80.

QNAP 4-Bay TS453D NAS features:

The new-gen Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) trend has driven higher bandwidth demands for wired and wireless network connections. By integrating Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2.5GbE connectivity, the TS-453D not only provides modern businesses an excellent NAS solution to upgrade to 2.5GbE environments for productive daily backup/restore tasks, but also provides gamers with ample storage for their vast game collections.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Networking QNAP

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $449

QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS handles Time Machine, Plex, more at $339 (Save $110)

$339 Learn More
20% off

QNAP’s 4-bay NAS keeps your backed up data safe for $219 (21% off)

$219 Learn More
Reg. $700

Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera with 4K video, lens bundle, more for $450 (Reg. $700)

$450 Learn More
Reg. $150

Anker’s latest eufy Keypad Smart Lock falls to new low of $105 (Save 30%)

$105 Learn More
Reg. $25+

Apple drops new five for $15 movie bundle sale across various genres

$15 Learn More
Reg. $605+

Save over $140 on the 24-plant indoor AeroGarden Farm at $485 shipped

$485 Learn More
40% off

Under Armour’s Tech Half-Zip Pullovers for $24 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $40)

$24 Learn More
40% off

Amazon dog treat and stocking stuffer sale up to 40% off with deals from $3.50

From $3.50 Learn More