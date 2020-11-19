It’s time to gather up all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While much of yesterday’s best offers are still alive and kicking down below, we have a fresh batch of price drops to browse through this morning. Mobile music makers are in luck today as much of the KORG iOS production apps are now on sale at up to 50% off alongside the rest of today’s notable offers. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: 100 Balls 3D: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Caption Ideas for social posts: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: iReal Pro: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Final Draft 11: $150 (Reg. $200)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Weather Info Today: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: One Finger Death Punch II: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: inShort: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Meganoid(2017): $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Last Roman Village: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Realpolitiks Mobile: $3 (Reg. $6)

More on KORG Gadget 2:

KORG Gadget is the best all-in-one music production software and plugin collection; the intuitive user interface provides over 40 small synthesizers and drum machines called “Gadgets,” that you can freely combine for music production. Starting with the award winning iOS edition, followed by Gadget for Mac with its powerful plugin collection, now the Gadget plug-ins are now Windows compatible.” With carefully selected parameters and at-the-ready sounds/presets, you can now use various powerful gadgets with your favorite DAW on your Mac/PC.

