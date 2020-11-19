Early Black Friday game deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45, Mafia Definitive $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch at $44.99 shipped. Also matched as part of today’s early Black Friday game sale at Best Buy. Regularly $60, today’s offer is the best price we have tracked in a while on this one and is the lowest currently available. While the Mario Kart 8 Switch Black Friday bundle is on the way, the game itself hasn’t been mentioned in the early Black Friday ads much, if at all. If it does go for less over Black Friday, it won’t be by much and will likely sell out very quickly. Head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Mafia Definitive Edition, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Zelda Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Hitman 2, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Up to 48% off)
Early Black Friday game deals:
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs: Legion $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $60)
- Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate $35 (Reg. $100)
- Titanfall 2 Standard Edition $4 (Reg. $20)
- Street Fighter V: Champion $20 (Reg. $30)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 2 on PS4 for $15 (Reg. $20+)
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $3 (Reg. $15)
- Blasphemous $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Moss $15 (Reg. $30)
- Journey Collector’s Edition $6 (Reg. $25)
- Close to the Sun$8 (Reg. $30)
- Evoland Legendary Edition $8 (Reg. $20)
- Owlboy Xbox $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Division 2 Warlords of New York $20 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 21 $36 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Xbox Watch Dogs franchise sale from $7
- Xbox Tom Clancy franchise sale from $7.50
- Devil May Cry 5 $16 (Reg. $30)
- Sony PSN Games Under $20 sale
- Rayman Legends $5 (Reg. $20)
- What Remains of Edith Finch $6 (Reg. $20)
- God of War III Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodborne Complete $15 (Reg. $35)
- More PlayStation indies up to 75% off
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Bioshock Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Spelunky 2 on PS4 $16 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Celeste PS4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
