Early Black Friday game deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45, Mafia Definitive $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch at $44.99 shipped. Also matched as part of today’s early Black Friday game sale at Best Buy. Regularly $60, today’s offer is the best price we have tracked in a while on this one and is the lowest currently available. While the Mario Kart 8 Switch Black Friday bundle is on the way, the game itself hasn’t been mentioned in the early Black Friday ads much, if at all. If it does go for less over Black Friday, it won’t be by much and will likely sell out very quickly. Head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Mafia Definitive Edition, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Zelda Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Hitman 2, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Early Black Friday game deals:

Pre-orders:

