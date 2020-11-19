Amazon slashes Zinus king and full-size bed frames as low as $78 (Up to $52 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a couple of Zinus bed frames discounted as low as $78. Our top pick is the Zinus Yelena 14-inch Full Bed Frame for $77.99 shipped. That’s 18% off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. This highly-affordable bed frame is ready to accommodate a full-size mattress and offers up over a foot of under-bed clearance space. It’s great for outfitting a guest room and is ready to support up to 700 pounds of weight. Everything is packaged into one box including the tools needed to piece it together. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Zinus bed frame on sale.

We’ve also discovered the Zinus Therese King Bed Frame for $243.99 shipped. That’s up to $52 off the typical rate there and comes within $4 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. If you’ve been looking for a standout piece to add to your bedroom, this may be it. This king-sized bed frame is comprised of dark wood and black steel for a bold look throughout. It offers a low-profile 8-inch height and no box spring is needed. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Speaking of furniture, did you see yesterday’s markdown on the Novogratz Palm Springs Convertible Sofa? If not, it’s down to $229. This fashionable sofa is $71 off and boasts a mid-century modern appearance. It’s a great way to refresh a dated living room or home office.

Zinus Yelena 14-inch Full Bed Frame features:

With an ultra-durable metal structure and over a foot of under bed clearance space for storing odds and ends, this metal foundation is an understated solution built for more than just great sleep

Easily attach this frame to your own standard-sized headboard using the predrilled holes in two of the legs; headboard not included

Durable steel slats support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!