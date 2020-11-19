Amazon slashes Zinus king and full-size bed frames as low as $78 (Up to $52 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a couple of Zinus bed frames discounted as low as $78. Our top pick is the Zinus Yelena 14-inch Full Bed Frame for $77.99 shipped. That’s 18% off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. This highly-affordable bed frame is ready to accommodate a full-size mattress and offers up over a foot of under-bed clearance space. It’s great for outfitting a guest room and is ready to support up to 700 pounds of weight. Everything is packaged into one box including the tools needed to piece it together. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Zinus bed frame on sale.

We’ve also discovered the Zinus Therese King Bed Frame for $243.99 shipped. That’s up to $52 off the typical rate there and comes within $4 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. If you’ve been looking for a standout piece to add to your bedroom, this may be it. This king-sized bed frame is comprised of dark wood and black steel for a bold look throughout. It offers a low-profile 8-inch height and no box spring is needed. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Speaking of furniture, did you see yesterday’s markdown on the Novogratz Palm Springs Convertible Sofa? If not, it’s down to $229. This fashionable sofa is $71 off and boasts a mid-century modern appearance. It’s a great way to refresh a dated living room or home office.

Zinus Yelena 14-inch Full Bed Frame features:

  • With an ultra-durable metal structure and over a foot of under bed clearance space for storing odds and ends, this metal foundation is an understated solution built for more than just great sleep
  • Easily attach this frame to your own standard-sized headboard using the predrilled holes in two of the legs; headboard not included
  • Durable steel slats support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs

