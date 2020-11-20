Ring’s latest Video Doorbells, accessories, more on sale $35 for Black Friday

Amazon’s Black Friday event is now underway with deals on nearly its entire Ring lineup of smart home accessories. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $139.99. That’s a 30% savings from the regular going rate, a match of our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low price. Ring Video Doorbell 3 delivers full 1080p HD feeds and the ability to track movement and more with your smartphone app. Two-way communication brings another level of functionality here, as users can speak directly with guests at the door via the app, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below more.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to shop through the rest of Amazon’s Black Friday event for more deals on tech, home goods, and much more. Check out these price drops on Amazon Fire TV sticks and Kindle E-readers for additional deals this holiday season.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 features:

  • 1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.
  • An upgrade from the original Ring Video Doorbell 2, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) wifi connectivity.
  • Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

