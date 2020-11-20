Nomad Black Friday sale takes 30% off iPhone accessories, Apple Watch bands, more

Nomad’s annual Black Friday sale is now live with 30% off many of its most popular accessories for iPhone, Apple Watch, and more. Our top pick is the Base Station Stand for $69.95, which is down from the usual $100 price tag. Shipping varies by location. Notable features here include a high-end design featuring leather accents and full 10W Qi charging capabilities. The LED indicator on the front relays when you’re charging and it ships with an 18W power adapter and 2-meter USB-C cable. We loved it in our hands-on review and Nomad customers largely agree. Head below for more deals from this Black Friday sale.

Other notable deals include:

Of course, there are plenty of additional Black Friday deals that are now live from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and many other retailers. Our smartphone accessories guide will continue to be updated in the coming week with all of the best add-ons for your iPhone or Android device.

Nomad Base Station features:

Base Station Stand integrates powerful wireless charging with a refined, compact design suited for any home or workspace. Two high power coils provide wireless power to your iPhone, AirPods Pro, wireless-enabled AirPods, or any other Qi-compatible device. The angled charging surface holds your device at a convenient angle to view the screen, whether horizontally or vertically.

