Augmented reality takes center stage on the $35 Orboot Globe for kids

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, PlayShifu via Amazon is offering its Orboot AR Interactive Globe for $34.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for closer to $50 and today’s deal equates to a 30% savings. This augmented reality globe pairs with your iPhone or iPad to bring together a digital experience that makes learning about the world easier. The Orboot app offers “400+ highlights and 1,000+ world facts across 6 categories – cultures, monuments, inventions, animals, maps and weather for various countries.” It’s a great holiday gift this year. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 4,000 Amazon reviewers.

Ditch the augmented reality function and save further with this illuminated world globe for kids at $30. Of course, there won’t be any integrated iOS functionality here, but the illuminated design and large print make it easier for kids of all ages to read and identify countries.

Make sure to shop through the rest of Amazon’s Black Friday event for more deals on tech, home goods, and much more. Check out these price drops on Amazon Fire TV sticks and Kindle E-readers for additional deals this holiday season.

Shifu Orboot features:

Orboot Globe + app takes your child on an augmented reality based journey around the world. Fun. Interactive. Educational. Learn Geography, History, Environmental Science, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!