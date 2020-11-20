Kindle E-readers see Black Friday deals from $60 on various models

-
AmazonBlack Friday
$30 off From $60

Amazon’s Black Friday event is now underway with on a variety of tech, home goods, and more. The entry-level Kindle model is down to $59.99. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen to date. The latest Kindle features a 167ppi glare-free display, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You’ll find even more Kindle deals down below.

Amazon’s Kindle with built-in backlight is down to $79.99 for Black Friday. As a comparison, it typically goes for $110. Today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low price. This model takes the entry-level features and adds a backlit 167ppi display that’s “glare-free” and adjust automatically as sunlight changes. It also features a battery last for weeks on end, too. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Make sure to shop through the rest of Amazon’s Black Friday event for more deals on tech, home goods, and much more. Check out these price drops on Amazon Fire TV sticks for additional deals this holiday season.

Kindle E-reader features:

  • Flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display – The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.
  • Waterproof – So you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.
  • Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB – Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.
  • Now with Audible – Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

